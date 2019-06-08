Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 543,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/hoylecohen-llc-increases-stake-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.