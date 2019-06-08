Hub Group (HUBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.

HUBG opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.59. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

