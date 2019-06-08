HYPNOXYS Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million (HYPX)

HYPNOXYS (CURRENCY:HYPX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One HYPNOXYS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and CoinExchange. HYPNOXYS has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $5,335.00 worth of HYPNOXYS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYPNOXYS has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HYPNOXYS Token Profile

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) is a token. HYPNOXYS’s total supply is 41,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,928,534,801 tokens. The official website for HYPNOXYS is hypnoxys.com. The Reddit community for HYPNOXYS is /r/hypnoxys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYPNOXYS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HYPNOXYS is medium.com/@hypnoxys.

HYPNOXYS Token Trading

HYPNOXYS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYPNOXYS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYPNOXYS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYPNOXYS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

