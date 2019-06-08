IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) CFO Sells $666,120.00 in Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total transaction of $674,940.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total transaction of $422,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $228.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $144.71 and a 1 year high of $242.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

