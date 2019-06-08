Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Receives $20.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

