Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.33

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.33 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 3470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

The firm has a market cap of $929.40 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 209.93, a current ratio of 209.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $283,140.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,853,000 after buying an additional 840,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

