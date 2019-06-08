Insider Selling: Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $111,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sam Geha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $86,450.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.77. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CY shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

