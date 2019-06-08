Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 318,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 48,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 182.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,313 shares of company stock valued at $56,436,155. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

