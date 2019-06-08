Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Shares Down 5.7%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.28 and last traded at $79.58. 1,363,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 936,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.43.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $172,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,733 shares of company stock valued at $660,470 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,491,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

