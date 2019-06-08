Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Insider Sells £1,285,000 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £1,285,000 ($1,679,080.10).

Philip Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.50), for a total transaction of £1,339,000 ($1,749,640.66).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,341 ($17.52) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,359 ($17.76). The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,509 ($19.72) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

