Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Insider Sells £1,339,000 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.50), for a total value of £1,339,000 ($1,749,640.66).

Philip Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.79), for a total value of £1,285,000 ($1,679,080.10).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,341 ($17.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,359 ($17.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICP. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

