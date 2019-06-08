Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Cut by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $257.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,236,914 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

