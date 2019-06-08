Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,202,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 655,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,636,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 601,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $105.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $108.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-etf-rsp-holdings-increased-by-fiera-capital-corp.html.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.