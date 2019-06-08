Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

VMO opened at $12.22 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

