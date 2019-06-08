Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BB&T (BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,206 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 1,591 put options.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $48.83 on Friday. BB&T has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $419,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 752,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

