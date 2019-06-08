InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur Buys 2,000 Shares

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.52 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of A$31,040.00 ($22,014.18).

InvoCare stock traded down A$0.23 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$15.13 ($10.73). The stock had a trading volume of 178,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,236. InvoCare Limited has a twelve month low of A$10.10 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of A$16.18 ($11.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56.

InvoCare Company Profile

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

