IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $91,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 478,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,825. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $249.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $1,625,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $2,618,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

