IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 205,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

