iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Lessened by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 54,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

