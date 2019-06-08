iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $7.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

