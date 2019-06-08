ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Stake Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,727 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Stake Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei-stake-decreased-by-wilbanks-smith-thomas-asset-management-llc.html.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.