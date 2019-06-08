ITE Group (ITE) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of ITE Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

LON ITE opened at GBX 76.20 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67. ITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.10 ($1.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. ITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

In other ITE Group news, insider Richard Last acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

