IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.11% and a negative net margin of 26.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

