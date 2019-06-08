James Ralph Scapa Sells 83,700 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 83,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $3,085,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, James Ralph Scapa sold 78,150 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,894,676.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, James Ralph Scapa sold 20,112 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $770,289.60.

On Wednesday, April 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 28,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,060,026.30.

On Monday, April 8th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,814 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $624,471.96.

Shares of ALTR opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,542.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

