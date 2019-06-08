Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.35 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717,032 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 53.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 183,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $60.62 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

