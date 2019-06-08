JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 163 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,651.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $163.29 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

