Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $39,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $28.49 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $544.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

