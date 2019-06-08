Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20 (JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.28) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr has a 1 year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

In other Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr news, insider Audrey McNair bought 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,272 ($6,888.80). Also, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £4,981.34 ($6,509.00).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

