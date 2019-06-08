Keith A. Meister Buys 1,139,138 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 1,139,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 7,088,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,228. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,692,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $122,017,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/keith-a-meister-buys-1139138-shares-of-mgm-resorts-international-mgm-stock.html.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.