Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Stratus Properties Inc (STRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stratus Properties by 500.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Stratus Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

