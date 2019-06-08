Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambrex stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 184,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.33. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. First Analysis downgraded Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

