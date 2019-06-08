KeyCorp Comments on Ameren Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NYSE:AEE opened at $75.88 on Thursday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,295,000 after buying an additional 687,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,388,000 after buying an additional 228,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 485,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,147,000 after purchasing an additional 935,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

