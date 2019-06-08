King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,500 Shares of Zix Co. (ZIXI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ZIX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ZIX by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $481.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on ZIX in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

