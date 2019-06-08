Lafargeholcim (LHN) PT Set at CHF 52 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 59 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 44.50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 52.73.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

