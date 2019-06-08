Lambda Market Cap Tops $36.08 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00406936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02489049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00151224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.