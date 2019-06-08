Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LEG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.
