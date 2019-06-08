Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/leggett-platt-inc-leg-stake-lifted-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.