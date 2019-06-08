Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.18 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,675,000 after buying an additional 356,233 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 73.3% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

