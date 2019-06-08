Libra Credit (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kyber Network and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00402420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02431278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00150742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Libra Credit Token Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

