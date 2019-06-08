LiteDoge Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $401,698.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,965.84 or 3.39653967 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00076071 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000504 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,257,863,574 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

