LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Major Shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame Acquires 134,309 Shares

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame bought 134,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $171,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,105. LM Funding America Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

