Loop Capital Raises Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target to $125.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $122.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $26,444.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $86,667.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $79,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,556 shares of company stock worth $31,417,110 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

