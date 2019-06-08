LYFT (LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. LYFT has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. Analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

