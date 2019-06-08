LYFT (LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $69.01 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $59.80 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,682,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,929,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,554,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.