LYFT (LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The firm had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

