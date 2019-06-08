Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) traded up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 361,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,075,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director Earl Evans sold 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$32,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,500. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,670.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Trading 18.8% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/macarthur-minerals-mms-trading-18-8-higher.html.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.