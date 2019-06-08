Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.6% of Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 38,746,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after buying an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,154,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,465,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

WARNING: “Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/macguire-cheswick-tuttle-investment-counsel-llc-sells-1378-shares-of-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.