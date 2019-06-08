Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Corteva (CTVA)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTVA opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.00.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

