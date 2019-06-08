Mainframe Hits Market Capitalization of $32.77 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and $8.92 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $762.47 or 0.09550511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038808 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013312 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,678,762 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

