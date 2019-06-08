Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $322,000 in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 382,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

HMTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $12.89 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

