Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.59.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $158.69.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
